Centre on Saturday extended the term of CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) Chairman Nitin Gupta by nine months. He was scheduled to superannuate on Saturday.

The government order said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had approved the re-appointment of Gupta as the CBDT Chairman on a contract basis, with effect from 1.10.2023 till 30.06.2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of the recruitment rules, on usual terms and conditions applicable to re-employed central government officers.

Gupta (60), a 1986-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Income-tax department, was appointed the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) head in June last year.

The CBDT is the apex policy-making body for the Income-tax department. It is headed by a chairman and can have six members who are in the rank of special secretary.