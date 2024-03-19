Keen to scale up defence exports to African countries beyond the existing 15 percent, India has extended a Line of Credit (LOC) of $23.37 million Guyana for procurement of two Dornier 228 aircraft from navratna defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

The South African country is also in talks with India to acquire armoured vehicles, patrol vessels and radar systems.

After signing the LOC, the HAL will now enter into a contract for supply of two Dornier transport aircraft to Guyana at a cost of $23.37 million, the Exim Bank said on Tuesday.

Guyana Defence Force

The LOC agreement was signed on March 15 between Ashni K Singh, Senior Minister in the office of the Guyana President looking after Finance and Public Service, and Sanjay Lamba, Deputy General Manager of the Exim Bank. High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Amit Telang was also present on the occasion, Exim Bank stated.

The move is expected to strengthen defence ties between the two countries. Earlier India had offered 19 defence training slots to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) under its Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme. These training slots under the ITEC Programme, a leading capacity building platform of the Ministry of External Affairs, included 10 courses of Army, 4 of Naval and 5 of Air Force.

Over the years, Guyana alone has received eleven LOCs of value aggregating $143.04 million from the Exim Bank for capacity enhancement in sectors of defence, and others like construction of a cricket stadium in Georgetown, for East Bank-East Coast Road linkage project, upgradation of three primary health centres, and installation of solar home lighting systems.

Of the total 15 per cent defence exports to African countries from India, Seychelles, Mauritius, and Mozambique account for the largest share of military hardware and systems between 2017 and 2022. Through intense diplomatic efforts and defence ties, India is also trying to get a toe hold in the African defence market, which is 4.3 per cent of the total global arms transfers and is largely dominated by Russia, the USA and China.

MoD

A delegation from the Ministry of Defence went to Nigeria on March 7 to take the talks forward on Abuja showing interest in Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, manufactured by the HAL, Businessline had reported earlier. India is trying to leverage funding to Nigeria to materialise one-billion-dollar worth defence deals, with the African nation trying to make itself self-reliant in the military domain through industrial cooperation.

According to the latest 2024 report of Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), imports of major arms by African states fell by 52 per cent between 2014–18 and 2019–23. However, the main suppliers to Africa in 2019-23 were Russia, accounting for 24 per cent, the USA 16 per cent, China 13 per cent and France 10 per cent.

“With the signing of this LOC Agreement, Exim Bank has now in place 292 LoCs, covering 62 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America, CIS and the Oceania, with credit commitments of around $2.72 billion, available for financing exports from India,” the Bank informed. Besides promoting India’s exports, the Exim Bank said it’s LOCs enable demonstration of Indian expertise and project execution capabilities in emerging markets.