President Droupadi Murmu has appointed A S Rajeev as Vigilance Commissioner in the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

Prior to this appointment, A S Rajeev was Managing Director & CEO of Bank of Maharashtra, a public sector bank.

Last week, Rajeev voluntarily opted to retire from the post of Managing Director & CEO of Bank of Maharashtra. The competent authority has accepted his request, according to a Department of Financial Services (DFS) letter.

Under the CVC Act, the Central Vigilance Commission became a three-member body, with the Central Vigilance Commissioner and two Vigilance Commissioners.

While Praveen Kumar Srivastava has been Central Vigilance Commissioner since May 2023, Arvinda Kumar has been a Vigilance Commissioner since August 2022.

