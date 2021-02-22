Pravas Kumar Singh takes oath as Member CERC

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
Ministry of Power on Monday said Pravas Kumar Singh has taken oath as Member CERC (Central Electricity Regulatory Commission).
“R K Singh, Minister of State for Power (Independent Charge) administered the oath of office and secrecy to Pravas Kumar Singh, Member, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) here today (Monday),” a power ministry statement said.
Singh was appointed Member of CERC on December 16, 2020. He holds an LLB (bachelors of law) degree. He has worked as Member (legal) in Jharkhand SERC till he was appointed Member, CERC.
The CERC had been established by the government under the provisions of the Electricity Regulatory Commissions Act, 1998.
The CERC is the Central Commission for the purposes of the Electricity Act, 2003 which has repealed the ERC Act, 1998.
The Commission consists of a Chairperson and four other Members including Chairperson, Central Electricity Authority who is the ex-officio Member of the Commission.
Major functions of CERC under the Act are, inter-alia, to regulate the tariff of generating companies owned or controlled by the Central government, to regulate the tariff of other generating companies having a composite scheme for generation and sale of electricity in more than one state, to regulate the inter-State transmission of electricity and to determine tariff for such transmission of electricity, etc.
Under the Act, the CERC shall also advise the Central government on the formulation of National Electricity Policy and Tariff Policy; promotion of competition, efficiency and economy in activities of the electricity industry; promotion of investment in electricity industry; and any other matter referred to the Central Commission by the Government.
