Sanjeev Sanyal heads to PM EAC after 5 years in Finance Ministry

Economist Sanjeev Sanyal on Wednesday left the Finance Ministry to begin a new stint at the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC).

Sanyal served as the Principal Economic Advisor in the Finance Ministry for five years.

“As I leave the Ministry of Finance to take up my new role at the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, I would like to thank FM @nsitharaman and all my colleagues for their support and guidance during an eventful five years. Look forward to continuing to work together,” Sanyal said in a tweet. On Tuesday, Chairman of PM EAC, Bibek Debroy had announced on the micro blogging site Sanyal’s appointment as fulltime member.

Besides being an economist, Sanyal is also a bestselling author who writes on Indian history. He spent two decades in the financial sector and was Global Strategist & Managing Director at Deutsche Bank till 2015. He was named Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2010. He is also a well-known environmentalist and urban theorist. In 2007, he was awarded the Eisenhower Fellowship for his work on urban dynamics. He has been a visiting scholar at Oxford University, adjunct fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies, Singapore and a senior fellow of the World Wide Fund for Nature. He has also served on the Future City Sub-Committee of the Singapore government tasked with building a long-term vision for the city-state.

Sanjeev attended Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi and Oxford University where he was a Rhodes Scholar (1992-95). His best-selling books include Land of the Seven Rivers, The Indian Renaissance and The Ocean of Churn, all published by Penguin. In addition, he had published around 200 articles, columns and reports in leading national/international publications. He was given the inaugural International Indian Achievers Award for contributions to Literature in 2014. He has been a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society, London and a Visiting Fellow of IDFC Institute, Mumbai.