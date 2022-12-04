Entrepreneurship is the only way to uplift all sections of the society economically, said Palanivel Thiagarajan, Minister for Finance & Human Resources Management, Tamil Nadu.

He was inaugurating the TiE award ceremony on the concluding day of Kerala’s largest conference on entrepreneurship ‘TiEcon Kerala 2022’ in Kochi.

Thiagarajan said, “We need to have lakhs of successful entrepreneurs that control large parts of our economy. Destructive technology-driven scalable entrepreneurship is even more important. The greatest limitation is not money... the barrier to a successful outcome is usually the lack of administration and execution capabilities.”

He added that human resources should be maximised to create sustainable and strong models.

Justice AK Jayasankaran Nambiar, Kerala High Court said that one particular issue in society that deserves serious attention and action is gender gap.

Awards distributed

TiE Kerala Awards were presented in seven categories. CJ George, Founder and MD, Geojit received the Lifetime Achievement Award. The other awardees were:

Start-up of the year: Senu Sam, MyKare.

Senu Sam, MyKare. Scale up of the year: Aharsh M.S, Accubits.

Aharsh M.S, Accubits. Entrepreneur of the year: VKC Noushad, Walkaroo.

VKC Noushad, Walkaroo. Next Gen Entrepreneur: Ashok Mani, Kitchen Treasures.

Ashok Mani, Kitchen Treasures. Innovator of the year: Anup Mohan, Premagic.

Anup Mohan, Premagic. Social Impactor of the year: Noureen Aysha, Femisafe.

Noureen Aysha, Femisafe. Ecosystem Enabler: Women Entrepreneurship Network.

In an interactive session on ‘Vision Kerala’, Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve, outlined the slew of legislative reforms introduced for ease of doing business in the State and the government’s Draft Industrial Policy 2022 with the theme ‘Nature, People, Industry’ to ensure resilient and sustainable industrial development.

He said, “Our target is to achieve one lakh enterprises this financial year. Now, we have 97,418 new MSMEs registered with an intra-state investment of ₹6,030.76 crore. This has generated 2,12,617 new employment. The average annual registration of MSME is 10,000. In the last financial year, 17,250 new MSMEs have been registered in the State.”

Dhruv Sharma, Senior Economist, World Bank, said Kerala is the top performer on broader measures of human development, education and health. It has a large dais for significant foreign remittance which can be channeled toward productive investment.

“For a fast-growing dynamic economy, the state needs a transition to high-value tradeable services like IT and business, in addition to tourism and hospitality,” he added.