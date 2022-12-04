CJ George, Founder and Managing Director of Geojit Financial Services, received the ‘TiE Kerala Lifetime Achievement Award’ from Palanivel Thiagarajan, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management, Tamil Nadu, at a function held in Kochi.

George has over 35 years of professional experience in the securities market. His leadership led Geojit from a five-man brokerage firm in 1987 to an investment services company with a variety of products.

The company now has over 490 offices spread across India and the GCC countries with 2,500 employees. The company is known for spearheading several industry initiatives, including the launch of India’s first internet and mobile trading platforms in 2000 and 2010 respectively.

It was also the first to launch commodity trading in rubber, cardamom, gold and silver futures, and integrated trading system for both cash and derivative segment. Today, Geojit offers investment solutions and guidance to over 12.4 lakh clients.

