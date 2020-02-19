Trump, Modi to discuss defence, security, energy

MirAIe: Panasonic’s vision of the future
The company is betting big on connected home
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss issues related to Indo-US strategic partnership in the areas of defence, security, counter-terrorism, as well as trade, energy and people-to-people exchanges at their bilateral delegation-level talks in New Delhi on February 25.
“They would also exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interests,” said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla at a press briefing on Wednesday.
The US President and his wife Melania Trump will spend less than 36 hours in India but are scheduled to pack in three cities — Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi — and numerous events during the short visit.
He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation which is likely to include US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and Senior Advisor to President Jared Kushner.
While a trade deal will not be signed by the two countries, there could be progress on a number of defence deals. India and the US could sign a deal worth $2.6 billion for 24 MH60 Rome multi-mission helicopters for the Indian Navy.
There could also be forward movement on a number of other deals including one for six Apache attack helicopters for the Indian Air Force.
“These deals are part of the ongoing talks and cannot be linked to the outcome of the visit. However, some of them like the deal for navy helicopters may come through during the visit,” a source close to the matter said.
Trump and the First lady will arrive in Ahmedabad on February 24 before noon from where they will travel to the at the newly built Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad where he will address the “Namaste Trump” event jointly with Modi.
The couple would then visit Agra, where they would spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before the sunset. They would then come to New Delhi.
The next day, which is the main day of engagement, President Trump and the First Lady would be accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
He would subsequently attend the delegation-level talks with Modi at Hyderabad House. The two leaders would also address the media.
This is when the First Lady is likely to visit a school in the city, which could be her only solo event.
In the afternoon, Trump is expected to attend some private events at the US Embassy, including a private roundtable with industry representatives.
He will end his visit following a banquet hosted by the President at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on the evening of February 25.
The company is betting big on connected home
This good-looking phoneis packed with impressive features and has a strong hardware to boot
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
₹1213 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512261240 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
Mumbai’s CIMA Art Mela — the first to be held in the city — gave emerging artists a platform to connect with ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...