Two dozen regional channels go off air on Tuesday

More than two dozen regional channels went off air in the evening, as a result of a satellite outage on Tuesday.
Industry body News Broadcasters notified in its press note, “More than two dozen news channels went off air due to a satellite outage because of a radio frequency interference from 6:30 PM IST today (February 1)”
The broadcasters association said that they are trying to get the service back and are speaking with PlanetCast Media, Tata Communications, Intelsat and Indian Space Research Organisation.
Channels affected include Angel TV India, Vasanth TV, Tamilan TV, Win TV, Kappa TV to name a few.
Published on
February 02, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.