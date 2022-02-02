Two dozen regional channels go off air on Tuesday

More than two dozen regional channels went off air in the evening, as a result of a satellite outage on Tuesday.

Industry body News Broadcasters notified in its press note, “More than two dozen news channels went off air due to a satellite outage because of a radio frequency interference from 6:30 PM IST today (February 1)”

The broadcasters association said that they are trying to get the service back and are speaking with PlanetCast Media, Tata Communications, Intelsat and Indian Space Research Organisation.

Channels affected include Angel TV India, Vasanth TV, Tamilan TV, Win TV, Kappa TV to name a few.