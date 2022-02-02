hamburger

Two dozen regional channels go off air on Tuesday

Our Bureau | Mumbai, February 2 | Updated on: Feb 02, 2022
Satellite outage due to radio frequency interference seen as the reason

More than two dozen regional channels went off air in the evening, as a result of a satellite outage on Tuesday.

Industry body News Broadcasters notified in its press note, “More than two dozen news channels went off air due to a satellite outage because of a radio frequency interference from 6:30 PM IST today (February 1)”

The broadcasters association said that they are trying to get the service back and are speaking with PlanetCast Media, Tata Communications, Intelsat and Indian Space Research Organisation.

Channels affected include Angel TV India, Vasanth TV, Tamilan TV, Win TV, Kappa TV to name a few. 

Published on February 02, 2022
mass media
television

