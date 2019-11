Shares of Caplin Point Laboratories went up today following 22% increase in its quarterly net profit on stronger sales.

The company reported net Sales of Rs 227.20 crore Q2FY'20, up 45.77% and quarterly net profit at Rs 57.32 crore, up 22.32% from Rs 46.86 crore.

EPS has increased to Rs 7.58 in Q2FY20 from Rs 6.21 YoY.