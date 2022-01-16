Frontline workers seek job change

Frontline workers are at an inflection point and seeking job changes, finds Microsoft India’s latest Work Trend Index report, which is focused on essential workers and the challenges they face. Frontline workers in India cited the following top three reasons for considering a job change: to make more money, to look for a position to develop new skills, and for better employee benefits. When it comes to frontline managers—the glue between corporate and the essential workers—the data suggests they are especially feeling the strain of bridging the culture and communications gap. As more frontline workers rethink the role that work plays in their lives and engage in the Great Reshuffle, organizations will need to invest in a culture that attracts the best managers and employees to their ranks. However, the Work Trend Index survey which was conducted by independent research firm Edelman Data X Intelligence among 9,600 essential workers across eight industries and eight markets, finds that optimism for tech is high. According to the research, 88% of frontline workers are excited about the job opportunities that technology creates.

