11th India Game Developers Conference to be held in Hyderabad on November 22

The India Game Developers Conference (IGDC), formerly known as the NASSCOM Game Developers Conference, will organise the 11th edition in Hyderabad on November 22 and 23, 2019.

The event, likely to be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), will showcase the latest development of the game industry in the Indian Sub-continent, and discuss the latest trends in the digital entertainment industry.

The event is expected to attract over 3,000 professionals and 200 speakers representing various facets of game development. It would have eight major tracks, 200 expo stalls, 25 publishers and 25 investors.

The Telangana Government and Telangana VFX, Animation & Gaming Association (TVAGA) have teamed up with IGDC in organising the event.

“The industry is maturing and we believe IGDC continues to be the must-attend conference to catch the latest trends, market intelligence, success stories, upskill with great talks and workshops," Rajesh Rao, President of IGDC, said.

“IGDC will be the big gaming trends congregation in Artificial Intelligence, hardware, software and mobile gaming for developers, game enthusiasts including mature game companies whose participation numbers have risen every year,” Sridhar Muppidi, Vice-President of TVAGA and advisory member, IGDC, said.

Quoting industry estimates, Sridhar said eSports and gaming were expected to add revenues of $1 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 22 per cent. Designing and exporting games too held a great promise with an estimated annual global market of $1.7 billion within a few years.

“Our goal is to become world’s go-to-destination for game developers, and to play an important catalyst in developing the Indian gaming ecosystem: from aiding developers gain the latest insight and know new skills, to facilitating developers connect with publishers and investors,” Sridhar adds.