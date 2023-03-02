As many as 12 start-ups have pitched their products and solutions to over 50 investors at the semi-annual Demo Day conducted by the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the International Institute of Information Technology (CIE-IIITH) on Wednesday.

The 14-year-old incubator has so far supported over 400 start-ups and provided seed fund to 25 start-ups.

The 12 deeptech start-ups represented the CIE’s three accelerator programmes – Avishkar-DeepTech, Ojas-MedTech, and Mediatech start-ups. The programmes provide up to ₹40 lakhs in seed funding, mentoring, and technology access.

Some of the 12 startups include Anantadi (AI-based In-Video Advertisement), Parentheses (Industrial IoT), Chimes (educational podcasts and audiobooks), Segritech (smart sorting machine for fruits and vegetables), and Cloudworx (app building for 3D content).

“Research Translation and research-backed start-ups are one of the core focuses of CIE’s accelerators,” said Ramesh Loganathan, COO, CIE-IIITH, on Thursday.

Representatives from Kalaari, SucSeed Innovation Fund, Chennai Angels, Mumbai Angels, Venture Catalysts, and Hyderabad Angels were among the investors that took part in the Demo Day.

Most startups have got interest from investors for follow on conversations.