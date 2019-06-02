Access to gated communities made easy, MyGate way

MyGate, a community management solution for gated communities, aims to simplify the lives of residents, managing committees and security personnel in such communities.

Explaining the concept, Vijay Arisetty, Chief Executive and co-Founder, MyGate, said, “If you’ve placed an order with Swiggy, when the delivery executive enters the gate, the security guard will ask him to sign a register, confirm with the resident (over phone) before allowing the visitor to proceed. There may be other visitors waiting to sign the register at the gate, causing some delay. To reduce the interaction at the access point, we developed this application (MyGate) to secure the entry procedure.”

Tie-up with e-comm cos

The company has further strengthened the security protocol (at MyGate communities) by partnering with e-commerce brands such as Swiggy, Zomato, Dunzo and Grofers to enable its users smoothen the entry of delivery executives.

“Users can auto-approve deliveries from their preferred e-commerce brands. For each delivery to the user, the brand will then share the assigned delivery executive’s details with us. On the executive's arrival, he will need to share only a phone number with the guard for a quick check-in. During comparative trials, we found that the check-in time was under fifteen seconds from three minutes or so earlier,” Arisetty said, pointing out that the platform completed one million “silent” deliveries in the pilot phase.

The company is looking to partner with cab aggregators as well.

‘4,000 m homes by 2020’

MyGate, founded in 2016, started operations from Bengaluru in 2017, before adding Hyderabad and Pune the following year and Mumbai and Delhi-NCR region in 2019.

“Around 30 gated communities used this platform in January 2018. This grew to over 400 communities in February this year. Our target is to offer this service in gated communities in the top 10 cities across the country, covering over 4 million homes by 2020. We provide tools based on the type of gated community and make security affordable,” he said.

The application is available in nine languages.

MyGate, according to its Chief Executive, will soon be doubling its team size (which now stands at 500) as it expands operations to more cities and invest heavily on technology.

The company raised Series A funding of $9 million in October last.