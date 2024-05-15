Adobe has said Adobe Experience Platform-based applications will be available to enterprise customers via an India data centre later in the year. This will deliver on local data residency requirements and improve performance through lower latency.

The data centre will allow Indian enterprises to access Adobe Experience Platform-based applications, including Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform, Adobe Journey Optimizer, and Adobe Customer Journey Analytics, enabling real-time personalised customer experiences at scale.

“Generative AI is driving a foundational shift in the relationship between brands and their customers in India, marking this as the era for businesses to drive profitable growth, while delivering new digital experiences,” said Prativa Mohapatra, Vice-President & Managing Director, Adobe India.

Adobe’s product innovations help brands with data management in the age of generative AI, creating a foundation to activate insights and deliver true personalisation at scale. This is anchored in Adobe Experience Platform, the industry’s leading Customer Experience Management solution, which enables brands to activate customer data across enterprise systems, through an integrated set of applications.

It is the foundation for Adobe Experience Cloud, a suite of integrated online marketing tools offering personalisation at scale, streamlined content creation, data insights, content management, and customer journey products. Various Adobe Experience Cloud enterprise applications such as Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Campaign, and Adobe Commerce, as well as Adobe Sign, are already available and widely used by customers in India, said the company.