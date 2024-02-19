Kanlet, an AI-driven sales execution platform, has raised $400,000 in pre-seed funding led by Suvan Ventures and a few angel investors. The capital will be used in product development, sales & marketing, and talent acquisition, company said in release.

Commenting on investment Radhesh Kannumury, Founder, Suvan Ventures, said, “Kanlet.ai has a strong product differentiation offering with the ability to offer modules for Firmographic data, Technographic data, Buyer tracking, user intent tracking and relationship intelligence. Their focus is SMB, which still has immense untapped market potential.”

Satish Patil founder of Kanlet said, “At Kanlet, our mission is to develop an advanced data infrastructure that allows B2B companies to put their GTM motions on autopilot. Kanlet is solving this problem by offering AI-powered automation that identifies the best buyers and sales triggers and helps you act on those with relevancy.”

Kanlet was founded in 2023 by Satish Patil. The company offers AI-powered automation for sales teams. Kanlet’s system identifies potential buyers and sales triggers using data, tracks relationship cues and buying intents, and presents them as leads in the sales pipeline. The platform automates outreach with personalized messages using Generative AI, providing B2B sales teams with a competitive advantage.