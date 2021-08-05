Airtel, Google, Cisco partner to accelerate digital transformation of small businesses

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Thursday said that it has partnered with Google Cloud and Cisco to launch ‘Airtel Office Internet’ to accelerate digital transformation of small businesses. The plans start at ₹11999 with a range of add-on services like Static IPs and parallel ringing.

The 'Airtel Office Internet' is a unified enterprise grade solution for the emerging digital connectivity needs of small businesses, SOHOs and early-stage tech start-ups, the company said in a statement.

It is built for secure high speed data connectivity, conferencing and business productivity tools as a unified solution with one plan and one bill. Some of the offers include FTTH broadband with symmetric speeds up to 1 Gbps along with unlimited local/ STD calling, comes with built-in enterprise grade security from Cisco and Kaspersky to block malicious and unwanted domains, viruses, crypto-lockers and attacks, and complimentary Google Workspace licences that allows businesses to use Gmail for all professional email communication along with an entire range of productivity and collaboration tools from Google.

With growing requirements for video conferencing, Airtel Office Internet also offers a free Airtel BlueJeans, it said.

“Emerging businesses are looking for trusted partners to help them in their journeys by eliminating the complexity of managing multiple relationships. Airtel Office Internet is yet another innovation from Airtel in this direction. It brings together Airtel’s network and world-class partner ecosystem to bring to market tailor-made solutions for India’s unique needs," Ajay Chitkara, Director and Chief Executive Officer – Airtel Business, said.

Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director at Google Cloud India said that the combination of Google Workspace’s collaboration and productivity tools combined with Airtel’s pan-India connectivity solutions will be a great growth enabler for small businesses in India,