Airtel, Google, Cisco partner to accelerate digital transformation of small businesses

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Thursday said that it has partnered with Google Cloud and Cisco to launch ‘Airtel Office Internet’ to accelerate digital transformation of small businesses. The plans start at ₹11999 with a range of add-on services like Static IPs and parallel ringing.
The 'Airtel Office Internet' is a unified enterprise grade solution for the emerging digital connectivity needs of small businesses, SOHOs and early-stage tech start-ups, the company said in a statement.
It is built for secure high speed data connectivity, conferencing and business productivity tools as a unified solution with one plan and one bill. Some of the offers include FTTH broadband with symmetric speeds up to 1 Gbps along with unlimited local/ STD calling, comes with built-in enterprise grade security from Cisco and Kaspersky to block malicious and unwanted domains, viruses, crypto-lockers and attacks, and complimentary Google Workspace licences that allows businesses to use Gmail for all professional email communication along with an entire range of productivity and collaboration tools from Google.
With growing requirements for video conferencing, Airtel Office Internet also offers a free Airtel BlueJeans, it said.
“Emerging businesses are looking for trusted partners to help them in their journeys by eliminating the complexity of managing multiple relationships. Airtel Office Internet is yet another innovation from Airtel in this direction. It brings together Airtel’s network and world-class partner ecosystem to bring to market tailor-made solutions for India’s unique needs," Ajay Chitkara, Director and Chief Executive Officer – Airtel Business, said.
Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director at Google Cloud India said that the combination of Google Workspace’s collaboration and productivity tools combined with Airtel’s pan-India connectivity solutions will be a great growth enabler for small businesses in India,
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Nothing about it is quick or simple. Meats need days of marination, spices are ground from scratch, and ...
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...