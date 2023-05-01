Bharti Airtel (Airtel), on Monday announced its strategic partnership with Bridgepointe Technologies (Bridgepointe), a tech advisory firm that helps mid-market and enterprise companies bridge the gap between tech investments and business results.

The partnership will enable US enterprises interested in expanding in India and Africa to leverage Airtel’s digital infrastructure solution, Airtel said in a statement.

Through this partnership, Bridgepointe will leverage its own established foothold in the data centre market and be able to offer all of Airtel’s products and services as part of their portfolio. Major offerings include global connectivity solutions, DIA, IPLC, Data Centre and SD-WAN, it said.

Additionally, the partnership will capitalise on Nxtra by Airtel’s largest network of secure, scalable, and sustainable data centres in India offering services to several leading enterprises, hyperscalers, start-ups, SMEs and governments across the country.

“At Airtel, we have massive network investments, a strong product ecosystem and a large customer base, especially in India and Africa. We are delighted to collaborate with Bridgepointe to extend our extensive suite of products to their customer base,” Vani Venkatesh, CEO Global Business, Airtel, said.

