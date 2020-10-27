Airtel Q2 net losses narrows down to ₹763 crore

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday posted a consolidated net loss of ₹763 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, as compared to net loss of ₹23,045 crore in the corresponding period last year.

However, the company reported the highest ever consolidated quarterly revenue of ₹25,785 crore during the July-September quarter, up 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) as compared to ₹21,131 crore in same period last year.

The India revenue for the second quarter also grew by 22 per cent YoY to ₹18,747 crore, the company said adding that the mobile revenue grew by 26 per cent.

"This is an outcome of the company’s unrelenting focus on winning with quality customers on the back of a solid network, aspirational brand and delivery of a differentiated experience. Resultantly, average revenue per user (ARPU) for the quarter is at Rs.162 as compared to Rs.128 in the second quarter last year," it said.

The 4G data customers at 152.7 million is up by 14.4 million for the quarter, the Sunil Mittal-owned company said adding that the usage metrics remain best in class and the data usage per subscriber is at 16 GBs per month.

“Despite being a seasonally weak quarter, we delivered a strong performance with revenue growing at 22 per cent YoY. Our data consumption grew by 58 per cent YoY which reflects strong engagement of customers on our network. This further underscores our DNA of customer obsession and delivering brilliant experiences through a future ready network and innovative digital platforms," Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, India and South Asia, said.

Other lines of business also continued with steady growth momentum, with Airtel business growing 7.5 per cent YoY, he said.

"We stay committed to improving the profitability of the business. Our continued focus on ARPU improvement and cost optimisation led to EBITDA margin expansion by over 158 bps in the quarter sequentially," he added.