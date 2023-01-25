Amazon has announced that its cloud gaming platform Luna is offering two-month free trial to help gamers post Google’s Stadia shutdown.

Google Stadia was shut down last week after almost three years of running. Post the trial, Amazon Luna plus will charge about ₹820 per month ($9.99 per month).

Amazon Luna plus offers about 200 games across different genres ranging from retro to family-friend oriented games. For now, Amazon Luna is limited to the US, and is yet to roll out globally. Amazon Luna was launched in October 2020.