Apple is opening four more retail stores in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai. The company’s first two stores in India opened last year in Delhi and Mumbai.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail, said, “Our stores are incredible places to experience the magic of Apple, and it’s been wonderful to deepen our connection with our customers in India. We’re thrilled to build our teams as we plan to open more stores in India, because we’re inspired by the creativity and passion of our customers across this country. We can’t wait for them to have even more opportunities to discover and shop for our amazing products and services, and connect with our extraordinary, knowledgable team members.”

Manufactured in India, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will soon be available for our local customers and exported to select countries across the world. Apple began manufacturing the iPhone in India in 2017. ““Apple is now manufacturing the entire iPhone 16 lineup, including iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, in India,” Apple said in a statement.

Apple has over 3,000 employees in India. Apple’s work with Indian suppliers of all sizes supports hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country.

Apple works with partners across India who are advancing critical work to protect the environment. The iPhone maker’s recent joint venture with CleanMax provides additional clean energy capacity and a local solution to power Apple’s offices, two retail stores, and corporate operations in India. This is part of Apple’s commitment to be 100 percent carbon neutral for its supply chain and products by 2030.

