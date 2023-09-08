Saisri Akondi, founder of Axolotol Health Private Ltd, has emerged the winner of the TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) Women Regional Final. She will now represent the TiE Hyderabad Chapter at the TiE Global Summit in Singapore scheduled to be held in November.

She is among 40 such winners from local chapters across the world will compete to win $50,000 worth of equity-free prize money.

Pratyusha V, founder of Panoplia Digital Protection Private Ltd, was declared the first runner up and Akitha Kolloju, founder of Heamac Healthcare, and B Sri Sai Ramya, founder of OsteoForge MedTech, bagged the second runner-up prizes.

“TiE Women Global Pitching Competition 2023 will create an opportunity for access to Investors, and funding for women entrepreneurs,” a TiE executive said.

TiE Global launched TiE Women initiative in 2020 across all its Chapters globally to promote women entrepreneurship.

