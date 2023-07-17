Belgian telecom service provider Proximus Group, on Monday, said it will buy a 57.56% stake in Route Mobile for ₹5,922 crore.

💎 A step bringing us closer to world leadership in digital communications. Enrichment of our international #CPaaS & #DigitalIdentity services and true global customer reach with @RouteMobile joining our Group. 💪 @JoeBBurton Read more here 👆https://t.co/bdd0RFTyTk — Proximus Group (@ProximusGroup) July 17, 2023

Proximus will pay ₹1,626.40 per share of the Indian cloud communications platform provider, the former said in a statement, compared with Route Mobile's closing price of ₹1,625.35 on Friday.

Route Mobile's shares were down 1.7%, reversing course after the stock jumped 8.3% to ₹1,759.90 after the announcement, its highest since February 2022.

The acquisition will trigger a mandatory takeover offer for up to an additional 26% of the total outstanding shares at the same price per share according to Indian regulations, Proximus added.