Bosch Global Software Technologies Private Limited (BGSW) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mindgrove Technologies, a Chennai-based fabless semiconductor company. Through the partnership, the companies will explore joint go-to-market opportunities by integrating their respective products, services, and solutions for potential customers

Essentially, after successful assessments, BGSW will adopt Mindgrove’s SoCs for internal use and recommend them to partners across domains including industrial automation, consumer electronics, automotive systems, and smart IoT infrastructure sectors.

To support validation and testing, Bosch will initiate field deployments of the SoCs and the solution will be positioned for broader third-party adoption, Mindgrove said in a statement. “Additionally, once the product is ready for commercialisation, both organisations will enter a long-term agreement focused on deployment in targeted applications,” it added.

The collaboration will enable Mindgrove to design and develop System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions for targeted applications with guidance and support from BGSW. This includes architecture, design, and verification of chips as well as embedded software and system reference design for their compilers, software tools and other developmental tools that BGSW is developing for the RISC-V Instruction set architecture.

Mindgrove will offer Bosch and its customers chips and boards for field deployment while ensuring engineering and logistical support through the entire development and validation lifecycle. Such deployments will also help generate key performance data to be used for refining future solutions.

“Through this partnership, we bring together Bosch’s industry-leading R&D expertise and Mindgrove’s capabilities in designing high-performance, cost-efficient chips tailored for Indian and global markets to enable the future of smart, secure, and efficient electronic systems,” Yashwanth Singh M, Firmware & Silicon Architect at Bosch Global Software Technologies. “We’re happy to join hands with an indigenous chip design partner whose innovation roadmap aligns with real-world industrial needs in the country,” he further adds.

“This collaboration represents a significant step in building more innovation-driven products that require the right SoC platforms to deliver efficient and actionable outcomes,” said Shashwath TR, Co-founder & CEO of Mindgrove Technologies. “By infusing our chip design capabilities with Bosch’s proven engineering experience, we aim to catalyse the deployment of high-impact solutions across critical domains,” he adds.

