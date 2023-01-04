The hybrid mode will continue to be preferred in 2023 as many businesses continue to favour virtual or hybrid webinars for meetings and events, for both internal and external communications, said Sameer Raje, General Manager and Head - India and SAARC Region, Zoom Video Communications.

As Raje called out the trends in 2023, he said that events hosted by companies are almost shifting to an online format. For instance, sales kickoffs are now taking place online instead of bringing the audience to one location. “This is a cost-effective approach and can involve a greater number of participants in the events. Similarly, investor calls and symposiums will take place more and more on online platforms rather than in physical locations,” he said.

Collaboration solutions

Collaboration solutions serve as an establishment for empowering today’s digital workforce to be more productive wherever they are while adding value to businesses of all sizes. Regardless of physical location, tools help teams maintain human connections, thereby speeding up decision-making and improving the ability to collaborate globally, he said in a note.

Collaboration solutions are also the catalyst for India’s growing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) – with the Indian government actively exploring the digital path, more SMEs have been seeing steady growth. Raje said, “Even amid an economic downturn, collaboration platforms can help SMEs keep in touch and work with employees and clients to keep their business going while reducing costs.”

He also noted that another trend in 2023 would be Artificial Intelligence (AI) in sales. Raje said that most mundane tasks in sales are now being moved to AI tools. Most B2B companies are looking at online interactions as vital for their sales. “Several AI-enabled applications help sales reps become more productive and improve the bottom line. Companies see impressive results with interactive training, virtual assistants, and the use of Voice of the Customer programmes that gather customer feedback,” he said.