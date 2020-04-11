Call of Duty: Warzone gets 50 million players one-month post-launch

From the WHO
Activision’s Call of Duty: Warzone, the new battle royale (BR) mode from its developer Infinity Ward has acquired over 50 million players four weeks post its launch, the gaming giant said on Friday.
“Over 50 million players. Thank you #Warzone players for dropping in with us. #FreeCallofDuty,” Activision tweeted from its official Call of Duty account.
Activision’s previous battle royale title, Blackout was made available for limited players. It could only be played within 2018’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Unlike Blackout, Warzone was released as a standalone download for consoles and PC. Players need not own any special software to install the game. Warzone is also available as a free download, further boosting its popularity.
The 50 million milestone makes Warzone one of the fastest-growing BR titles in gaming. Activision had previously said that the game had garnered 30 million players just under two weeks after it was launched.
It is growing at the same rate as one of its biggest competitors on the BR genre, Apex Legends. Apex Legends which was released in 2019 had skyrocketed to 50 million registered player accounts within a month of its launch.
One of the biggest games however still remains Fortnite released in 2017 which as more than 250 million players, the Verge reported. It is now available on consoles, PC, and mobile.
