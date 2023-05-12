Chennai-based InCore Semiconductors, a fabless-semiconductor start-up focused on building RISC-V-based processor solutions, has raised $3 million in a seed funding round from Sequoia Capital India.

Launched in 2018, the company enables its customers with turnkey processor IP solutions for strategic industrial segments like automotive, industrial automation, and general electronics.

InCore will use the funds raised to enhance its portfolio of Core-Hub generators and reference SoC (System-on-Chip) platforms aimed at multiple segments of the embedded chips space, said a press release.

Also read:Ami Organics ventures into semiconductor industry

RISC-V, an open and royalty-free instruction set architecture (ISA) governed by a neutral Swiss foundation, is now challenging that monopoly.

GS Madhusudan, CEO, InCore Semiconductors said, “InCore’s RISC-V processors are not just designed for India but for the world. With a scalable, configurable, and extensible methodology, InCore’s RISC-V processor IP solutions can cater to a wide range of applications, including embedded systems, IoT devices, and industrial controllers.”

Madhusudan added, “By offering world-class RISC-V processors, InCore is contributing to the global semiconductor industry and making India a key player in this highly competitive market.”

Also read: Modify semiconductor subsidies