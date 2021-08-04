ChuChu TV’s YouTube channel for kids marks a milestone

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Chennai-based ChuChu TV announced on Wednesday that its flagship YouTube channel ‘Nursery Rhymes & Kids Songs’ has achieved the milestone of reaching 50 million subscribers across the globe.
Through this feat, ChuChu TV Nursery Rhymes and Kids Songs has become the 25th channel across genres to accomplish this global milestone in YouTube, which has over 37 million channels worldwide.
“Our biggest success is the love and affection we have continued to receive from a global audience and that parents and caregivers trust us as a safe space for their preschoolers and toddlers. We are humbled by our growth story, and it continues to inspire us every day to reach higher,” Vinoth Chandar, Founder, CEO and Creative Director of ChuChu TV Studios, said in a press release.
Started in 2013 as a YouTube channel for preschoolers with rhymes and songs, ChuChu TV immediately struck a chord with kids, parents and caregivers worldwide with its peppy music and colourful presentation, making it a runaway success.
ChuChu TV was the first kids’ YouTube channel in India to garner 50 million subscribers. It is also one of the most-watched YouTube channels in the world with 33 billion views since its inception. The channel is also home to some of the most popular preschool videos across the world.
ChuChu TV has a network of 12 YouTube channels spanning English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Spanish, Portuguese and French languages and has consolidated views of a staggering 47 billion views and 91 million subscribers worldwide. ChuChu TV is also available across a wide array of platforms such as Amazon, Netflix and Roku besides audio platforms such as YouTube Music, iTunes and Spotify, amongst others.
