Cognizant Technology Solutions on Thursday announced the appointment of Jatin Dalal as Chief Financial Officer effective in December 2023. Dalal joins the US-based software company with a large presence in India, from Wipro where since April 2015 he had served as Chief Financial Officer.

Dalal will succeed Jan Siegmund, who intends to retire in early 2024. Upon Dalal’s assumption of the role of CFO, Siegmund will remain with the company as a non-executive officer and special advisor to support an orderly transition, says a release from Cognizant.

Dalal will report to the company’s CEO S Ravi Kumar, and oversee, among other responsibilities, Cognizant’s worldwide financial planning and analysis, accounting and controllership, tax, treasury and internal audit, corporate development, investor relations and enterprise risk management functions, the release said.