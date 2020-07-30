Cognizant CFO Karen McLoughlin quits

Nine questions on diversity & inclusion during Covid times answered
Another senior official, Karen McLoughlin, Chief Financial Officer, Cognizant Technology Solutions, has quit the $17- billion company after putting in 17 years of service with the US-based software major.
Her leaving the company comes just 20 days after two veterans - Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, CMD, Cognizant India, and Pradeep Shilige, Global Delivery, had left the company.
Jan Siegmund will replace McLoughlin as the CFO effective September 1, 2020. Siegmund most recently served as CFO of Automatic Data Processing, a leading global human capital management technology and service provider, says a press release from Cognizant, which has a large presence in India.
“Karen McLoughlin has decided to retire from the company after a long and successful career. She will continue in the CFO role through August 31, and will remain with the company in an advisory role through December 31,” the release said.
Sources in Cognizant said that since Brian Humphries, former CEO of Vodafone Business, took charge as Cognizant’s CEO in April 2019. there have been a series of high profile resignations, including Sumithra Gomatam (head of digital operations); and senior vice-presidents in the finance, enterprise application services and delivery transformation verticals. He wants a completely new team and the old timers are having a tough time, said a senior official at Cognizant, which has over 75 per cent of its 2.91 lakh employees working in India.
