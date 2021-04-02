Consumers spent $32 billion on in-app purchases in Q1 2021: Report

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Global consumer spending on in-app purchases across iOS and Google Play amounted to $32 billion in Q1 2021, according to a report by App Annie.
Between January-March 2021, app spending grew 40 per cent as compared to the same quarter for 2020.
“The numbers illustrate the remarkable impact that the pandemic has had on the app market,” the report said.
Smartphone users spent around $9 billion more on apps and games in Q1 2021 than they did in Q1 2020, as per the report.
Two primary mobile platforms, iOS and Android, shared the growth equally in Q1 2021. Consumer spend on iOS grew 40 per cent year over year to $21 billion and around $11 billion on Google Play.
Total downloads also grew significantly.
“Downloads on both iOS and Google Play combined rose by around 10 per cent to 31 billion in the quarter,” the report said.
As for the most popular app categories, Social, Tools, and Finance witnessed the highest growth quarter over quarter on Google Play. Weather (40 per cent) and Dating (35 per cent) also performed well.
On iOS, the biggest gains were recorded by Games, Finance and Social Networking, as per the report.
“However, the most eye-catching move was Health and Fitness. Downloads of these apps rose 25 per cent quarter over quarter,” it added.
TikTok, YouTube and Facebook were the top apps by downloads, consumer spending, and MAU (Monthly Active Users).
Telegram also made it the list of top apps by downloads, followed by WhatsApp Messenger.
The report further added, “It’s telling that Signal, a privacy-focused messaging app, was the quarter’s fastest-growing app by downloads and MAUs – and that the similar Telegram was at number 3 and 2.”
Signal and Telegram witnessed a significant rise in usage earlier this year following WhatsApp's controversial privacy update.
Notably, India short-video app MX Takatak was on the list of the top ten apps by downloads. According to App Annie’s estimates, it was the fastest-growing app by downloads in Q1 2021.
Overall, mobile adoption has witnessed significant growth over the past year. In 2020, the demand for new apps and games was up 7 per cent YoY to 218 billion downloads, while total spend hit new heights at $143 billion at 20 per cent growth YoY. Users spent 3.5 trillion hours annually on Android alone.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Milk vendors, nomadic herders and villagers are the ears and eyes of Radheysham, recently honoured for his ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...