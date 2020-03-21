Info-tech

COVID-19: India launches a WhatsApp chatbot

Rajesh Kurup Mumbai | Updated on March 21, 2020 Published on March 21, 2020

The Centre has launched a WhatsApp chatbot, ‘MyGov Corona Helpdesk’, to address queries regarding the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The chatbot was developed by Haptik, a conversational Artificial Intelligence platform.

The chatbot has verified data from the Ministry of Health, and provides answers to the frequently asked questions on COVID-19. These include necessary precautionary measures, symptoms, facts, helpline numbers, affected cases in the region, Government advisories (including travel) and informational videos among others.

The WhatsApp chatbot, which was launched on Friday, was built by Mumbai-based Haptik in 4 days to handle a large volume of queries.

To access:

Whatsapp no: +91 90131 51515

URL: https://wa.me/919013151515

