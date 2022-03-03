CtrlS bags Assocham sustainability award

CtrlS has engineered 80 innovations in energy efficiency and sustainability space

CtrlS, a homegrown data centre company, has won the Assocham Award for Sustainability Excellence in Energy Management.

“CtrlS Datacenters was selected for the award for excellence in energy management and making a positive impact during the Covid-19 pandemic from March 2020 through their innovative and sustainability initiatives in their data centre operations,” BV Naidu, Chairman of Assocham Southern Region, said.

“We have undertaken 200 innovations and 25 green initiatives to reduce carbon footprint and dependency on fossil fuels. We have also engineered 80 innovations in energy efficiency and sustainability space,” Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CtrlS, said in a statement on Thursday.