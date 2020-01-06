Cyient to open development centre at Warangal

Cyient, an engineering solutions and services company, will open a new development centre at Warangal.

The centre will support Cyient’s telecom customers globally by providing designs and engineering services for their mobile and fixed-line networks.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao will formally open the centre on Tuesday.

“The centre, which will start off with 200 engineers, will have about 600 employees in phases,” said Cyient Founder and Executive Chairman BVR Mohan Reddy .

The 60,000-facility can accommodate engineers. “We are already on expansion here. We are constructing another building to accommodate an additional 200 engineers,” he said.

“Bulk of the new hires will be sourced locally,” he said in a statement on Monday.

The Hyderabad-based firm, which has over 10,000 employees, had started its operations in Warangal in a small way in 2016 by opening an incubation centre in 2016.

“We will leverage our presence here to support customers globally,” Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Cyient said.

He said the firm would help the Telangana Government in rolling out the T-Fiber network, which seeks to provide high-speed broadband connectivity to rural households.