Cyient to open development centre at Warangal

Sony WI-1000XM2 Review: Noise cancellation on top of excellent sound
Back in September at the Berlin IFA tech show, Sony had unveiled a relative of its very popular WH-1000XM3 ...
Cyient, an engineering solutions and services company, will open a new development centre at Warangal.
The centre will support Cyient’s telecom customers globally by providing designs and engineering services for their mobile and fixed-line networks.
Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao will formally open the centre on Tuesday.
“The centre, which will start off with 200 engineers, will have about 600 employees in phases,” said Cyient Founder and Executive Chairman BVR Mohan Reddy .
The 60,000-facility can accommodate engineers. “We are already on expansion here. We are constructing another building to accommodate an additional 200 engineers,” he said.
“Bulk of the new hires will be sourced locally,” he said in a statement on Monday.
The Hyderabad-based firm, which has over 10,000 employees, had started its operations in Warangal in a small way in 2016 by opening an incubation centre in 2016.
“We will leverage our presence here to support customers globally,” Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Cyient said.
He said the firm would help the Telangana Government in rolling out the T-Fiber network, which seeks to provide high-speed broadband connectivity to rural households.
Back in September at the Berlin IFA tech show, Sony had unveiled a relative of its very popular WH-1000XM3 ...
Irfan Pathan Indian cricketerHydration, sleep & a couple of ‘cheat’ days 1. I try and finish my workouts, ...
On requests made by the FAO Conference, the UN General Assembly adopted resolutions designating 2021 as the ...
Crackdown on e-cigaretteFDA warns of enforcement actionAmid the epidemic levels of youth use of e-cigarettes ...
Why you should add gold to your portfolioRajalakshmi NirmalGold proves analysts wrong every year by surprise ...
The Indian benchmarks are facing a considerable selling pressure as tensions in the middle east escalates. All ...
They ended 2019 at life-time highs. A correction is, therefore, around the corner
The rupee (INR) faced substantial selling pressure against the dollar (USD) on Friday because of the ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...