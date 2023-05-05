Databricks, the data and AI company plans to increase its headcount in India by more than 50 per cent this year.

The company currently has 250 employees in India and plans to add roles such as technical specialists, sales and support engineers, and go-to-market resources. The company also plans to launch a new research and development (R&D) hub in Bengaluru later this year.

Databricks is bullish on data lakehouse, which is an open and unified data management architecture that combines the flexibility, cost-efficiency, and scalability of data lakes with the data management features of data warehouses, enabling business intelligence (BI) and machine learning (ML) on all data.

“I’m thrilled to be leading the Databricks India business at such a pivotal point in history where business leaders in India are awakening to the power of data and AI to transform their businesses. I firmly believe that data and AI adoption will accelerate our country’s transformation to help India become the most data-driven economy by transforming enterprises to become more data-forward,” said Anil Bhasin, Vice President, and Country Manager for Databricks India.

The company’s recent product innovation is Dolly 2.0, an open-source, instruction-following large language model (LLM), fine-tuned on a human-generated instruction dataset licensed for research and commercial use.

Recently, Databricks announced the appointment of Anil Bhasin as the Country Manager for India to drive further lakehouse adoption across the country. A tech industry veteran, Bhasin brings more than 30 years of experience to the role and joined Databricks from UiPath where he served as the Managing Director and VP of the company’s India and South Asia business. Previously, Bhasin was the Regional Vice President for Palo Alto Networks.