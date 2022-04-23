Demand for healthcare IT professionals at an all-time high: Report

The demand for healthcare professionals has been on a rise since the Covid-19 pandemic with an increased demand for healthcare professionals noticed in various specialised roles, according to a report by Spectrum Talent Management. The demand for healthcare IT professionals is also at an all-time high, as per the report.

The top five categories that have witnessed the largest number of hirings include medical coders, nurses, lab technicians, biotechnologists and API experts. Professionals are being hired equally from both tier 1 and tier 2 cities. Cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Vadodara have recorded the highest number of hirings.

Overall, a 20 per cent increase has been identified in external hiring in the healthcare segment, especially for nurses. There has been robust growth in hiring activity over the last six months from cities across different tiers, like Kolkata, Vadodara, Kochi and Bengaluru, among others. It has been a mix of 80:20 of permanent hiring and contractual hiring.

‘Expected trend’

Sidharth Agarwal, Director, Spectrum Talent Management, said, “The increase in the hiring of healthcare professionals isn’t surprising, we were expecting this trend since the onset of the pandemic. With the additional pressure on the medical infrastructure in the past and the coming future, the understaffed healthcare industry has gained much-needed attention.”

“This will lead to a steady increase in demand for roles of registered nurses, laboratory technologists and technicians, epidemiologists, research associates, API experts and biotechnologists in the next few years,” Agarwal said.

“Other functional roles like IT specialists, communication specialists, digital experts within the healthcare sphere too will record a hiring spike. Experience with Covid-19 has renewed the focus on the healthcare industry with an increased budget, more hirings, etc. This trend is not only unfolding in India but across the globe too,” he further added.