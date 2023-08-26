Digital University Kerala has won the national award for e-governance for the AI-based Lucky Bill App it developed for the Kerala GST Department that ensures tax compliance apart from promoting transparency in financial transactions.

Digital University Kerala Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath along with the team of researchers who developed the app received the award at the 26th National Conference on e-Governance being held in Indore. DUK won the silver award in the category “Research on Citizen Centric Services by Academic/ Research Institutions”. The award includes a citation and a cash prize of ₹ five lakh.

Also Read: Tapping GST data

“Digital University is excited to receive the National E-Governance Award today for the AI-based Solution Lucky Bill App developed by the team of researchers from the University for enhancing the transparency in GST process. We are very happy to note that this pioneering concept of Lucky Bill is now being adopted all across the nation,” said DUK Vice Chancellor Dr. Saji Gopinath.

The e-governance award is given to recognise and promote excellence in the implementation of e-Governance initiatives in the country.

The LuckyBill app is a novel initiative introduced with the aim of promoting the “Ask for Bills” culture among consumers. It serves as an official platform for individuals in Kerala to conveniently upload their GST bills and actively participate in the State Goods and Services Tax Department’s efforts to ensure tax compliance.

To date above 1700000 bills were uploaded to the system with 125000+ users registered and as many as 11000+ rewards distributed to the Lucky Bill Draw winners. Several violations were detected with the help of the Lucky Bill system. After the introduction of the Luckybill app, Kerala recorded a 26 per cent increase in June 2023 revenue over that of June 2022. The Central GST Department adopted the Lucky Bill model - “Mera Bill-Mera Adhikar Yojana” - for the implementation for all the states across India. Launching a pilot run in Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and Uts of Puducherry and Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu, , said Sanil P Nair, Principal Coordinator of the project.

The app is available in the Google Play Store. This application allows the general public to participate in the progress of the state and have the chance to win rewards through the receipts of their purchases. The rewards encompass a variety of options, including gift vouchers, with the grand prize going up to 25 lakhs.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit