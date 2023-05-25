Harsh Jain, Co-founder, and CEO of Dream Sports has been elected the chairman of The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).

He replaces Sanjay Gupta, Vice President and Country Manager, at Google India. Further, Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder & Group CEO, of MakeMyTrip, and Satyan Ganjwani, Vice Chairman, of Times Internet, have been elected the Vice Chairman and the Treasurer, replacing Shivnath Thukral and Harshil Mathur respectively.

They will form the association’s executive council along with the ex-officio member Subho Ray, President of IAMAI. The new 24-member Governing Council and the new Executive Council of the IAMAI will take charge of the present councils at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

The IAMAI Governing Council election is held every two years. Eighty-three members of the IAMAI contested the elections this year, following the end of the two-year tenure of the previous council.

About IAMAI

Established in 2004, IAMAI is a not-for-profit industry body and the country’s only organisation representing the digital services industry with over 500 Indian and multinational corporations as its members. This includes established companies in diverse sectors of the digital ecosystem and start-ups.

Its mandate is to expand and enhance the online and mobile value-added services sectors. It is dedicated to presenting a unified voice of the businesses it represents to the government, investors, consumers, and other stakeholders. IAMAI represents sectors such as digital advertising, digital entertainment, travel tech, online gaming, digital payments, fintech, digital commerce, edtech, healthtech, agritech, big data, ML, AI & IoT, AR/ VR, logistics-tech, etc.