adidas bagged the exclusive rights from the BCCI for manufacturing kits across all cricket formats, making the sportswear brand the sole supplier for all match, training, and travel wear- including the men’s, women’s, and youth teams. The contract is till March 2028. Starting June 2023, Team India will be seen in the three stripes for the first time and will debut their new kit during the World Test Championship Finals, it added.

Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said, “We are committed to helping grow the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands, adidas, in this journey. With its rich historical legacy in sports, world-class products, and strong global reach, adidas will play an important role in driving the performance and future success of different categories of Indian cricket”.

adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said, “Cricket is the most important sport in India, and it is very important for us to be visible and invest in it. We could not have found a better partner than BCCI. I believe India to be the fastest-growing sports market for the next decades. We are very committed to supporting our team to become the best sports brand in India.”

The company said the new partnership with the BCCI will enhance the brand’s presence across the region and strengthen its commitment towards growing sports in India.

Neelendra Singh, GM, adidas India added, “We are beyond excited for this historic moment at adidas, not just in India but also globally. We are proud to see the three stripes on the Indian cricket team. This is our moment to present cricket to the world with high-quality performance products for our athletes. We look forward to creating moments with our consumers through the most celebrated sport in India. adidas truly believes in the potential of cricket in India and through this partnership with BCCI we will accelerate growth.

