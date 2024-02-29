Snowflake, a cloud computing-based data cloud company, elevated Sridhar Ramaswamy as chief executive officer (CEO) and a member of the board of directors of the company.

Ramaswamy will be succeeding outgoing CEO Frank Slootman, who will serve as the chairman of the board from here on. This move makes Ramaswamy the newest entrant to the long list of Indian-origin global CEOs.

The 57-year-old tech honcho was born in the town of Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) in Tamil Nadu, India.

Ramaswamy, before moving to the United States in 1989, had completed his bachelor’s degree in computer science from IIT Madras. After moving to the US, he pursued his masters degree and PhD in computer science at Brown University

Ramaswamy started off his career as a member of technical staff at Telcordia Technologies, later at Bell Labs and Lucent Technologies. He moved on to become Engineering Director at Epiphany. Later, he began his 15-year stint at Google, where he rose up the ranks, starting from the position of a software engineer in 2003 and leaving the position of SVP, Ads and Commerce in 2018.

After leaving Google in 2018, Ramaswamy joined venture capital firm Greylock Partners as a partner. Fast-forward a year, and he founded Neeva along with another ex-Google executive, Vivek Raghunathan. Neeva was an ad-free, subscription-only search engine that was launched to address the constraints of an ad-supported search platform. The company, founded in 2021, was acquired by Snowflake in 2023.

Ramaswamy is married, has two sons, and lives with his family in Cupertino, California. The tech honcho previously mentioned in his interviews that, apart from work, he is very focussed on maintaining his fitness and engages in a lot of physical exercises. He is also an avid reader who is interested in books on history and companies. He has read the Lincoln biography, the history of the Qing Dynasty, and Master Switch, among numerous others.

