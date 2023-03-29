EazyDiner, a restaurant table reservation, food discovery, and payment platform, just raised ₹40 crores in a fresh round of funding from the DMI Alternative Investment Fund - The Sparkle Fund.

Founded and led by Kapil Chopra and a team of restaurateurs and hoteliers, EazyDiner helps users discover restaurants and bars, book guaranteed reservations, and make bill payments using PayEazy on the EazyDiner app.

“Our philosophy at EazyDiner is centred around customer delight built on frugal innovation. EazyDiner is a journey of service excellence-led business that has been growing exponentially. The latest funding round will accelerate the company’s growth and scale its operations to new markets across India,” said Chopra.

EazyDiner currently operates in over 30 cities and will enable instant restaurant reservations and payment across 100 cities by the end of the year. EazyDiner is backed by DSG Consumer Partners, Saama Capital, Beenext, and Denlow Investment Trust.

EazyDiner can be accessed and used at over 12,000 restaurants in India and Dubai and has also partnered with 15 leading banks, including Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The eating-out culture in India has been growing exponentially, with people preferring to head to restaurants for a meal, more so post-Covid. EazyDiner is an app focused on and benefiting people eating out through content and discovery, table reservations, a VIP dining program (EazyDiner Prime), and also payment on the app. Even restaurants signing up with EazyDiner get immediate benefits.

Hotel chains, including ITC Hotels, Radisson Hotels JW Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, Trident, and restaurants like Indian Accent, Olive, Mamagoto, and Barbeque Nation, all work closely with EazyDiner to get premium consumers to their restaurants. EazyDiner already powers reservations in over 700 restaurants across Dubai and Abu Dhabi and has recently launched its payment product “PayEazy” in the Middle East, said the company.