Twitter's new owner Elon Musk told staff in an ongoing all-hands meeting that the social media company does not plan more layoffs, according to a tweet by a Verge reporter.

Instead, the company is now recruiting people in engineering and sales roles, Verge Deputy Editor Alex Heath said.

Twitter has had a bumpy ride since Musk acquired it for $44 billion last month.

The company has cut its global staff size by about half, while Musk has also raised the possibility of Twitter going bankrupt.

New: Elon Musk just told Twitter employees in an all hands (that is still ongoing) that no more layoffs are planned and that the company is recruiting now in engineering and sales roles. More on @verge soon… — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) November 21, 2022