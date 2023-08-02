Freshworks Inc, the Chennai/US-based software company reported a reduced net loss of $35 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, as against $70 million in the same quarter last year. Total revenue was $145.1 million, a 19 per cent increase over second quarter of 2022.

For the third quarter, the company expects its revenue to be in the range of $149 million to $151.5 million. For the year, it expects revenue to be between $587 million and $595 million. This is marginally higher than the $580 million to $592.5 million range that the company reported at the end of the March quarter.

“Freshworks is building on the foundations we set at the start of the year to deliver faster product innovation, and improve our efficiency,” said Girish Mathrubootham, CEO and Founder of Freshworks. “In Q2, we launched new generative Artificial Intelligence enhancements across our product lines and outperformed our estimates across all our key financial metrics. I’m excited about the opportunity for companies to take advantage of our software to delight their customers and employees.”