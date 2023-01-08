Google Chrome will stop working on Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1 soon. As per reports, the tech giant will roll out its next update — Chrome 110 — on February 7, which will be available for devices operating on Windows 10 and above.

“You will need to ensure your device is running Windows 10 or later to continue receiving future Chrome releases,” Google said.

“If you are currently on Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1, we encourage you to move to a supported Windows version to ensure you continue to receive the latest security updates and Chrome features,” the tech giant added.

Microsoft is cutting off Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 from security updates and technical support from January 10, 2022, according to reports. In addition, support for WebView2 will also stop receiving updates.

Google is working on a new feature for users to resume media playback on different devices, which includes cross-device notifications.