Google is developing a free moderation tool to help smaller websites detect and remove extremist or terrorist material.

As per reports, the software is being developed with Google’s research and development unit Jigsaw and the UN-supported Tech Against Terrorism, an initiative that assists tech giants in combating online terrorism.

Engadget reported that the Google tool is meant to support sites that cannot afford to develop AI detection algorithms.

“There are a lot of websites that just don’t have any people to do the enforcement. It is a labour-intensive thing to even build the algorithms. Then, you need all those human reviewers,” said Yasmin Green, Chief Executive, Jigsaw.

The project is supported by the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT), a non-governmental organisation founded by Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and YouTube in 2017.

This comes after Meta recently launched a new open-source software tool called “Hasher-Matcher-Actioner” (HMA) to stop the spread of terror content and child exploitation.

