Google introduces new banners in Google Chat to protect users against malicious links

Google is expanding warning banners to protect against malicious links to Google Chat. Users will now be able to see banners warning against potential phishing and malware messages coming from users with personal Google Accounts in Google Chat. These warning banners are already available in Gmail and Google Drive and are meant to help protect users against malicious actors, keeping data safe.

“In Gmail, warning banners are displayed when responding to emails sent from outside of your organisation. Now, Android warning banners are also displayed as you add new external recipients. Admins can turn these specific warning labels on or off for their organisation,” the tech giant further said in a post.

This feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, and well as to users with personal Google Accounts.

Integration updates

Separately, it is also introducing and updating a host of additional DevOps integrations to allow users to take action on common workflows directly in Google Chat. Apps such as Google Cloud Build, Asana, GitHub, Jenkins, and more, have been updated with new functionality.

This includes using Slash commands for quick actions such as creating a new Asana task or triggering a build in Jenkins or Google Cloud Build and the ability to use Dialogs for important flows such as setting up the app, or entering detailed info such as creating a GitHub issue, Google explained in a post.

Further, operations and incident response professionals can use the new PagerDuty integration to take action on PagerDuty incidents from Chat.

“From Chat, you’ll be able to receive notifications of PagerDuty incidents right from Google Chat. Take action, including acknowledging and resolving incidents without leaving the conversation,” it explained. “We hope these additional third-party integrations within Chat help you collaborate and get work done faster by eliminating the need to switch between various apps and browser tabs.”

It is also planning to introduce the ability to create dedicated spaces to collaborate with teammates on important incidents to resolve them quickly, with the right people. The integrations will be available to Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.