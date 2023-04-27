Google Meet has added support for 1080p video calls to select Workspace and Google One users. The tech giant recently launched a function allowing users to co-present Slides during a meeting.

Announcing the launch applicable for paid subscribers, Google revealed in a blog post that users can also access 1080p video calls on the web version of Google Meet, provided their device’s webcam supports the resolution.

The tech giant stated that users would need additional bandwidth to send 1080p video. The content will automatically adjust resolution if bandwidth is constrained.

Users will have to enable the “HD video” toggle by selecting the three dots in the top-right corner of the video feed. The functionality is available to users with the following plans: Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Education Plus, Enterprise Essentials, and Frontline.

