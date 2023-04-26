Gmail allows users to send password-protected emails, providing a layer of security. Google has continued to enhance the mailing experience.

The tech giant recently announced the integration of generative AI technology into its products, including Gmail and Google Documents to generate automated texts. In February, Google rolled out a two-pane design for Gmail users on a foldable phone.

Also read: How to use one WhatsApp account on 4 devices

Steps to send password-protected email

Step 1: Open your Gmail.

Open your Gmail. Step 2: Head to compose a mail.

Head to compose a mail. Step 3: Select the ‘confidential mode’ option available under the three-dot menu.

Step 4: Turn on the toggle and set an expiry timeline for the mail.

Step 5: Select “SMS passcode” under the “require passcode” section. (Note: You must enter the contact number of the recipient.)

Select “SMS passcode” under the “require passcode” section. Step 6: Click to save and send the email.

Also read: PhonePe plans a Google Play Store rival