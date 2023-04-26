WhatsApp has released a new privacy function for beta testers on Android to lock chats.

According to the platform tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform started working on the chat lock feature earlier this month aiming to provide an extra layer of security.

WABetaInfo reported that users can head to a chat and discover if the feature is enabled.

When the feature is available, users will see a new option called ‘chat lock,’ which when enabled will show a ‘locked chats’ section within the chat list. Users can open the section by unlocking it with their fingerprint or a passcode.

WhatsApp chat lock feature

“As an additional layer of privacy, this feature also ensures that media files such as photos and videos sent in a locked chat are not automatically saved to the device’s gallery,” WABetaInfo said.

The function will roll out to more users in the coming weeks.

This comes after the platform released a search feature to filter the app settings. Meanwhile, the platform is also working to introduce functionality to record video messages within the Android app.

