WhatsApp now allows users to access one account across multiple phones. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the launch on social media. The messaging platform in early April launched the companion mode for beta testers to access WhatsApp on additional Android tablets, browsers, or computers. The platform has now expanded its function to support additional smartphones.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.9.14: what's new?



WhatsApp is releasing a feature that allows users to lock chats, and it is available to some lucky beta testers!https://t.co/WehlmFOBYBpic.twitter.com/OVLKHoMSiF — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 25, 2023

How to use same WhatsApp account on multiple phones

Step 1: Download WhatsApp Messenger on your secondary device. (Note that the feature to access WhatsApp on multiple phones is limited to Android at the moment.)

Step 2: Select the option to “link a device” on the registration window.

Step 3: Open WhatsApp on your primary device.

Step 4: Head to “link a device” from WhatsApp settings.

Step 5: Point this device to the secondary mobile phone to capture the QR code.

The companion mode is available to all users with the latest version of WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp Business.

After a successful connection, the WhatsApp chat history will be synced across all linked devices. WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo said, “Although the companion mode has been released to everyone, some features may still not be available, such as the ability to manage broadcast lists and post a status update from the linked device.”

The instant messaging platform has revealed that it will introduce a new alternative to connect companion devices in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the platform is reportedly working on an optional feature for users to share their status updates to Facebook stories without having to migrate from the app.

